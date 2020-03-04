Image copyright @999London Image caption A group of around 30 people armed with baseball bats were spotted near the station on Monday evening, police said

A 16-year-old boy found dead near a DLR station in east London has been named as a teenager who had been reported missing.

The alarm was raised by the family of Ahmed Shamur, from Manor Park, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was found dead at Gallions Reach DLR station just after 08:30 GMT and the Met has launched a murder investigation

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith said Ahmed's family was "devastated" and "wants answers".

Police said "a group of about 30 males carrying baseball bats" was seen near the station in Beckton at about 19:50 GMT on Monday. The Met is investigating whether the sighting is linked to the fatal attack.

"A young teenage boy has died and his family and friends are devastated," Det Ch Insp Smith said.

"They want answers and they deserve all the help the public can give them."

