Croydon stabbing: Man charged with murder
- 5 March 2020
A man has been charged with murdering another man who was stabbed in a south London street.
Tyler Roye, 24, was treated at the scene in Croydon on 26 February after being knifed in the chest but died later in hospital.
Sam Odupitan, of Longheath Gardens, Croydon, has been charged with murder and two counts of robbery.
The Metropolitan Police said 23-year-old Mr Odupitan was due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.