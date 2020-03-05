Hendon stabbing: Teenager charged with murder
- 5 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in north-west London.
Asante Campbell, 24, died after he was found with stab wounds inside a car in Parson Street, Hendon, at 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police said 19-year-old Hafid Abdi Mohammed Omar, of Orange Hill Road, Edgware, had been charged with murder.
He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.