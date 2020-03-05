London

Joseph McCann: 'Repeated failures' to recall serial rapist

  • 5 March 2020
Joseph McCann Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Serial rapist joseph McCann was found guilty of 37 offences against 11 victims

There was a "repeated failure" by probation officers to recall serial rapist Joseph McCann to prison, a report has revealed.

McCann was given 33 life sentences after being convicted of a series of offences against 11 women and children.

There were eight opportunities to recall McCann who was freed from jail for a burglary offence, the serious further offences report said.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland promised an independent review.

