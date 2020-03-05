Joseph McCann: 'Repeated failures' to recall serial rapist
- 5 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
There was a "repeated failure" by probation officers to recall serial rapist Joseph McCann to prison, a report has revealed.
McCann was given 33 life sentences after being convicted of a series of offences against 11 women and children.
There were eight opportunities to recall McCann who was freed from jail for a burglary offence, the serious further offences report said.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland promised an independent review.