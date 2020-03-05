Image copyright Met Police Image caption Yusuf Mohamed died from a 20cm stab wound to the heart, a post-mortem examination found

Two teenagers who "fist-bumped" each other after the apparently motiveless killing of a man have been sentenced.

William Haines, 18, and a boy, 17, who were both carrying Rambo-style knives, set upon Yusuf Mohamed in Shepherd's Bush, west London, on 26 June.

Haines, who refused to attend court, was sentenced at the Old Bailey to life with a minimum term of 17 years for the murder of 18-year-old Mr Mohamed.

The 17-year-old was detained for 10 years for manslaughter.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had admitted the lesser charge. He was cleared of murder.

'Stabbed in the heart'

The trial heard Mr Mohamed had been walking on Uxbridge Road with friends when he was targeted outside a food shop "for no obvious reason" by the two defendants.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones said they crossed the road towards the victim and then, with "brutal efficiency", Haines stabbed Mr Mohamed in the heart.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The defendants gave each other a congratulatory "fist-bump" after the killing - a moment that was caught on CCTV

The prosecutor told jurors: "As the two young men ran away, tucking their knives back out of sight, they gave each other a fist-bump as if to say, 'Well done us'."

Mr Mohamed died later that night.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Mohamed's sister Ayan described him as a "gentle soul" who was kind and quiet.

The A* student had been awaiting his A-level results and dreamed of studying engineering at university, she said.

She added: "Yusuf's future has been snatched from him. We will never get to see the man he was to become."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption William Haines claimed he could not remember the attack as he had been drinking

The court heard Haines, of Acton, west London, who was also found guilty of possessing a blade, had two previous convictions for having blades in public and had been on bail at the time of the murder.

The judge said Haines had provided no real explanation, while the younger defendant had said he followed him because of "peer pressure".