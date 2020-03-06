Image copyright Met Police Image caption Archie Beston, from Barnes in south-west London, died five days after being stabbed

A 19-year-old man has died several days after he was stabbed on a night out with friends in London.

Archie Beston, of Barnes, was attacked in Wood Street, in Kingston, south-west London at 03:40 GMT last Saturday. He died of his injuries on Friday.

His family said he had been "in the wrong place at the wrong time".

Detectives have arrested four men, but are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement provided to police, Mr Beston's family described him as a "happy, sweet-natured and popular family boy who had no enemies and always helped anyone".

"Archie was loved by everyone who knew him. He planned to travel the world and go to Ibiza to work this summer. He couldn't wait.

"Anyone who knew Archie would know that he has never been in any trouble or [was] known to the police, and tragically he appears to have been in the wrong place at the wrong time on the early hours of Saturday morning.

"He was so innocent. He was our whole world."

Image caption Police were called to reports of an incident in Wood Street, Kingston on 29 February

A 20-year-old man has been charged with possession of points and blades, and affray. He was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 26 March.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on the day of the attack and has since been bailed.

Another 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and charged with GBH and dangerous driving. He attended Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and was granted bail to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 26 March.

A man, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of affray on 29 February. There is no further action against him.