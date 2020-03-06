Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption About 70 firefighters have been tackling the blaze

A fire at a shop in central London has left Oxford Street partially closed.

The blaze broke out at a souvenir store, Colour London, on the corner of Gilbert Street in Mayfair on Friday evening.

About 70 firefighters and 10 appliances from the surrounding area have been working to keep the fire under control, the London Fire Brigade said.

Plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the building, which has flats above the shop, in online footage.

People in the area were advised to seek alternative routes as Oxford Street was closed in both directions between Marble Arch and Oxford Circus.

"The ground floor of the five-storey building is alight. The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 12 calls to the blaze," the fire brigade said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Crews from several London stations attended

Fire crews from Soho, Lambeth, Kensington, Chelsea, Kentish Town and Euston attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, the brigade said.