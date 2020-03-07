Image copyright Google Image caption Ricardo Fuller was found with stab injuries in a nightclub on Ilford High Road

A 24-year-old man has been stabbed to death outside a nightclub in east London.

Ricardo Fuller was found injured on Ilford High Road in Ilford at 05:05 GMT and died in hospital six hours later.

Detectives have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of Mr Fuller's murder and he remains in police custody, the Met Police said.

Police believe Mr Fuller was attacked outside the nightclub before going back inside the venue.

