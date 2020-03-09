South Norwood bus stabbing teenager dies
- 9 March 2020
A teenager has been stabbed to death on a bus in south London.
The victim, who is believed to be 17, was found with multiple injuries after police were called to Whitehorse Lane in South Norwood, at about 20:30 GMT on Sunday.
He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.
Scotland Yard said no arrests have been made. Local roads were closed but have since been reopened.