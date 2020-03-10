Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Network Rail engineers are working to fix the damage

Train passengers using London Euston face more disruption after more damage was found to electrical power cables.

Services have been severely disrupted at the station since one kilometre of overhead power lines were damaged near Wembley on Saturday.

Engineers had expected to fix the problem overnight on Monday but Network Rail said the damage was “more extensive” than previously thought.

Passengers have been told to “check before you travel”.

A reduced service is running on Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway routes, to and from the central London station, with trains also subject to delays of up to one hour.

A separate signalling fault between Milton Keynes Central and Rugby has also led to delays.

The evening rush hour will be affected as Network Rail confirmed delays and cancellations would continue until the overhead lines were fully fixed.

James Dean, route director for the West Coast Mainline South route, apologised to passengers and advised them to “check before you travel with your train operator or National Rail Enquiries”.