Image copyright Reuters Image caption There have been nearly 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in London

London’s trains and buses are to undergo ”enhanced” cleaning using a new disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Transport for London (TfL) said it was in the final testing stages of a ”new, longer-lasting cleaning agent” that would provide anti-viral protection for up to 30 days.

TfL said the products could kill viruses and bacteria on contact.

It hopes to begin using them across the network over the next couple of weeks.

At present, Public Health England (PHE) has not expressed any specific concerns about using public transport.

Anti-viral fluid

Key interchanges will also be cleaned more regularly, including during the day, TfL added.

Poles and doors on buses which people regularly touch will also be wiped down with disinfectant every day.

It is believed the virus can be passed on through contaminated surfaces, such as door handles.

Of those diagnosed in London so far as having coronavirus, one is an office-based TfL worker and two work as baggage handlers at Heathrow Airport.

PHE has urged people to wash their hands regularly throughout the day, before eating and when arriving at work or home.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I'm pleased that TfL is stepping up enhanced cleaning across the transport network.

"Along with trialling new longer-lasting cleaning fluid, this will help reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading.

“I want to reassure Londoners and visitors that the advice from experts is to continue with our daily lives as normal, including using public transport."