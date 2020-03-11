Image copyright Family photo Image caption A £20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of Rajesh Verma's killers

A murder inquiry is under way, more than 16 years after a man was savagely attacked with a set of garden shears.

Rajesh Verma was 42 when he suffered severe brain damage after being assaulted by a group of men, close to the entrance of Acton Park, west London, on 31 August 2003.

No-one has ever been arrested or charged over the attack.

Mr Verma, who endured a number of health issues caused by the stab wound to his head, died in May 2018.

A special post-mortem examination took place in June 2018, when the pathologist concluded there was a causal link between the assault and Mr Verma's death.

In the years after the attack, Mr Verma had a major heart attack, which resulted in a lack of oxygen to his brain that further complicated the existing damage, rendering him unresponsive and unable to move or speak for the last 18 months of his life.

He also suffered from epilepsy as a result of the stab wound and broke his hip in 2017 during a fitting episode.

A verdict of unlawful killing was recorded at an inquest held at West London Coroner's Court on 28 November 2019.

Mr Verma with one of his children before the attack

The case has now been classified as a murder investigation and a £20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of his killers.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said: "We believe Rajesh was attacked after he intervened in a dispute between one of his friends and another individual.

"The suspects are believed to be local to the Acton area and are likely to still be living there or have links to the area. All were described as being of East African appearance," he added.

Mr Verna's wife said the "random and unexpected" attack had had a huge impact on the family.

"His assault left a huge gap in our hearts and continues to do so," she said.