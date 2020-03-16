Image copyright Met Police Image caption Buent Kabala (left) and Cafer Aslan were shot dead six months apart

An appeal has been launched to find the killers of two cousins who were shot dead within six months of each other.

Cafer Aslan, 54, was found with fatal gunshot injuries on Westminster Road at the junction with Bounces Road in Enfield, London, on 23 August 2017.

His cousin Bulent Kabala, 41, was shot dead on Mount Pleasant, near Edgeworth Road in Barnet, on 12 February 2018.

A reward of £20,000 has been offered for information that leads to a conviction.

Both men were of Turkish origin and lived in Enfield at the time they were killed.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said their families had "faced mental torment of knowing that the information is simmering in the community".

"Those in the know have an opportunity to reset the moral compass and allow Bulent's family to get justice," he said.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Kabala was shot dead as he got out of his car after it was hit by a Ford Transit van

Describing the murders as "contract killings", he said: "Experience shows that people will have possibly, unwittingly carried out what at the time seemed like a lower level crime such as stealing the number plates or sourcing a van.

"We need this chatter to work its way into evidence."

Mr Kabala, a taxi driver, was shot dead at about 23:45 GMT as he got out of his car after it was hit by a Ford Transit van which had been following him.

The van - which had stolen number plates - was later found abandoned in Pilgrim's Close.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his murder in 2018 but was later released.

Police are also appealing for information about a grey Audi Q5 which was found burnt out 40 minutes after the shooting in the Forty Hill area of Enfield.

They are also tracing a man seen on CCTV walking down Henley Road with petrol cans towards the junction with Huxley Road at 19:35 on the day of the murder.