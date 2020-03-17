Image copyright Met Police Image caption Damani Mauge was fatally stabbed while on the number 130 bus

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering teenager Damani Mauge, who was found with fatal stab wounds on a bus in Croydon.

The teenager, from Mitcham, was arrested on Sunday and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court.

He has also been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police were called to a stabbing on a 130 bus in Whitehorse Lane in south London at about 20:30 GMT on 8 March.

Damani, aged 17, was found with fatal stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene almost 40 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination on 10 March found the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest, police said.