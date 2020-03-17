Image copyright PA Media Image caption The London Underground is now operating a weekend service

Londoners are starting to avoid the Underground to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The government has asked people to work from home and avoid public places in a bid to slow transmission of the virus, which is rising more rapidly in the capital.

Pictures showed that many Tube lines were empty on Tuesday when they would have normally been full.

However, according to cameras the roads appeared to show normal traffic levels.

BBC London's travel reporter Rob Oxley said: "Two usual indicators of how busy London traffic is are the approach to the Blackwall Tunnel and the A13 through Dagenham - both of which are as busy as a normal rush hour."

He added that he could still see a stream of people walking over London Bridge into the City.

Skip Twitter post by @BBCTravelAlert 🚧 roadworks continue on #LondonBridge - only open to buses, taxis, motorcycles and cycles until at least October https://t.co/C2uJwrK52t

⛔ A40 remains closed into town from Swakeleys Roundabout to Hillingdon Circus

🚗🚚🚗 still busy on the usual main routes in to town [ro] pic.twitter.com/z2tlYiqijt — BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) March 17, 2020 Report

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Millennium Bridge was near-empty

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The view from Waterloo Bridge

As of Monday, London had 480 confirmed coronavirus cases. A total of 55 people have died in the UK, with 14 from London.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said public transport was included in the advice issued by the prime minister to avoid public gatherings.

Transport for London said it was enhancing its cleaning regime and using long-lasting disinfectant to help stop the virus spreading.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The normally busy Oxford Circus station was deserted

Image copyright AFP Image caption There were a few people commuting in from the outer boroughs

Mr Khan said public transport was running as normal on Tuesday but as demand goes down over the next few days, it would reduce to a weekend service during the week and run even less frequently at the weekend.

London's transport commissioner Mike Brown said: "We and our staff are doing everything we can to ensure that people who need to make essential journeys can continue to do so.

"Part of that involves matching service levels to the actual demand for travel. That work is under way and will evolve over time."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The concourse at Canary Wharf station was quiet