Coronavirus: Pictures show London's empty streets

  • 17 March 2020
Piccadilly Circus Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption There has been nearly 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in London

Streets around some of London's most popular landmarks were eerily quiet after the government announced new measures to protect people from the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned people to avoid social contact, to work from home where possible and advised people to stay away from pubs, bars and restaurants.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the London Underground would be running a reduced service after passenger numbers dropped in recent days.

It was revealed at a government press conference on Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak in London was "a few weeks ahead" compared to the rest of the UK.

Trafalgar Square Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said 23 people had died in the capital as a result of coronavirus
Restaurant in London Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Boris Johnson advised people to stay away from restaurants and avoid social contact
Naiotnal Gallery Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The National Gallery of Art is among the tourist attractions to close because of the coronavirus outbreak
Millennium Bridge Image copyright AFP
Image caption Thousands of people usually walk across the Millennium Bridge between London's north and south banks
Finsbury Park shopping centre Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A shopping centre in Finsbury Park had no shoppers in it on Tuesday morning
Bank of England Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The government is set to announce more financial measures to help the economy
Covent Garden Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Covent Garden's market was empty on Tuesday morning
Deserted underground Image copyright EPA
Image caption The normally busy Oxford Circus station was deserted
Laura Ashley Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A woman walks past a Laura Ashley store in South Woodford after the fashion chain filed for administration putting 2,700 jobs at risk
Leicester Square Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A quiet Leicester Square after people were advised to stay away from London's West End
Waterloo station Image copyright EPA
Image caption Waterloo station, the busiest in the UK, had far less commuters than normal on Tuesday
