Coronavirus: Pictures show London's empty streets

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There has been nearly 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in London

Streets around some of London's most popular landmarks were eerily quiet after the government announced new measures to protect people from the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned people to avoid social contact, to work from home where possible and advised people to stay away from pubs, bars and restaurants.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the London Underground would be running a reduced service after passenger numbers dropped in recent days.

It was revealed at a government press conference on Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak in London was "a few weeks ahead" compared to the rest of the UK.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said 23 people had died in the capital as a result of coronavirus

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson advised people to stay away from restaurants and avoid social contact

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The National Gallery of Art is among the tourist attractions to close because of the coronavirus outbreak

Image copyright AFP Image caption Thousands of people usually walk across the Millennium Bridge between London's north and south banks

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A shopping centre in Finsbury Park had no shoppers in it on Tuesday morning

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The government is set to announce more financial measures to help the economy

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Covent Garden's market was empty on Tuesday morning

Image copyright EPA Image caption The normally busy Oxford Circus station was deserted

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A woman walks past a Laura Ashley store in South Woodford after the fashion chain filed for administration putting 2,700 jobs at risk

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A quiet Leicester Square after people were advised to stay away from London's West End

Image copyright EPA Image caption Waterloo station, the busiest in the UK, had far less commuters than normal on Tuesday

All pictures subject to copyright