Coronavirus: Pictures show London's empty streets
Streets around some of London's most popular landmarks were eerily quiet after the government announced new measures to protect people from the coronavirus outbreak.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned people to avoid social contact, to work from home where possible and advised people to stay away from pubs, bars and restaurants.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the London Underground would be running a reduced service after passenger numbers dropped in recent days.
It was revealed at a government press conference on Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak in London was "a few weeks ahead" compared to the rest of the UK.
