Image copyright AFP Image caption There have been more than 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus in London

Up to 40 stations on the London Underground network are to be shut as the city attempts to reduce the effect of the coronavirus outbreak.

Transport for London (TfL) announced there will be a partial shutdown of the network from Thursday morning.

Additionally, there will be no Night Tube and bus services will also be reduced, TfL said.

It comes after Boris Johnson said the virus is spreading faster in London than other parts of the UK.

Latest government figures show there have been over 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the capital and 34 people have died in London as a result of the disease.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to work from home and to avoid bars, pubs and restaurants.

This was followed by a sudden drop in the amount of passengers on the London Underground network.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption London Underground said earlier in the week it would be operating a weekend service

Image copyright AFP Image caption Transport for London said it could lose £500m due to the fall in passenger numbers

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan echoed Mr Johnson's warnings and said people should not be travelling unless it was essential.

He said: "Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary.

"London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital's critical workers can move around the city will be crucial.

"We owe it to them to do whatever we can to help them do their jobs effectively."

Beginning on Friday, the Waterloo and City line will shut completely and from Monday TfL said it will gradually reduce other parts of its network.

These include London Overground, TfL Rail, the DLR and the Tram network in south London.

Underground stations facing closure:

Bakerloo Line: Lambeth North, Regents Park, Warwick Avenue, Kilburn Park, Charing Cross

Lambeth North, Regents Park, Warwick Avenue, Kilburn Park, Charing Cross Central Line: Holland Park, Queensway, Lancaster Gate, Chancery Lane, Redbridge

Holland Park, Queensway, Lancaster Gate, Chancery Lane, Redbridge Circle Line: Bayswater, Great Portland Street, Barbican

Bayswater, Great Portland Street, Barbican District Line: Bow Road, Stepney Green, Mansion House, Temple, St James's Park, Gloucester Road

Bow Road, Stepney Green, Mansion House, Temple, St James's Park, Gloucester Road Jubilee Line: Swiss Cottage, St John's Wood, Bermondsey, Southwark

Swiss Cottage, St John's Wood, Bermondsey, Southwark Northern Line: Tuffnell Park, Chalk Farm, Mornington Crescent, Goodge Street, Borough, Clapham South, Tooting Bec, South Wimbledon, Hampstead

Tuffnell Park, Chalk Farm, Mornington Crescent, Goodge Street, Borough, Clapham South, Tooting Bec, South Wimbledon, Hampstead Piccadilly Line: Caledonian Road, Arsenal, Covent Garden, Hyde Park Corner, Bounds Green, Manor House

Caledonian Road, Arsenal, Covent Garden, Hyde Park Corner, Bounds Green, Manor House Victoria Line: Pimlico, Blackhorse Road

TfL said these station "could be closed" from Thursday and advised passengers to check the website for live updates

Although there are no plans to suspend the congestion charge, a spokesperson for TfL said: "Some NHS staff are already eligible for reimbursements from the congestion charge in certain circumstances.

"Patients clinically assessed as too sick to travel by public transport are eligible for reimbursements from both the congestion charge and the ULEZ. "

