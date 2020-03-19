Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found fatally injured after police were called to Barking Road

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street in east London.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was found seriously injured when police were called to Barking Road in East Ham, Newham, at 00:45 GMT.

She was taken to hospital but died soon after. A post-mortem examination is due to take place and officers are trying to find her next of kin.

The Met Police said no arrests had been made and "inquiries continue to establish any possible motive".