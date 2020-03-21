Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abdullahi Mahmoud was attacked on Thursday afternoon

A man has died after he was fatally shot in the middle of a north London street.

Abdullahi Mahmoud, 29, was found with a head injury in Hertford Road, Enfield, at about 16:30 GMT on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital where he died. The Met Police said one line of enquiry was that the death might be gang related.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Lead investigator Det Ch Insp Pete Wallis, of the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "This was a violent attack in the middle of the street and my team are working hard to establish who is responsible.

"We are exploring the possibility there was more than one assailant and would specifically like to appeal to those who may have been shopping in area at this time to make contact with police."

More police

North Area Borough Commander Treena Fleming said: "This is a horrific incident and our first thoughts are with the victim's family, who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances.

"I want to reassure local residents that they can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. Please, if you have information that you want to share, do approach them and tell them what you know."

A crime scene remains in place.