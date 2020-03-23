Image copyright Met Police Image caption Detectives want to speak to the man pictured as part of the murder inquiry

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother-of-two in east London have released images of her suspected attacker.

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital from blood loss after being stabbed multiple times in an attack in Altmore Avenue, East Ham, last Thursday.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley said the attack on Ms Patel was "random".

Two men, aged 30 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed by the Met.

It is understood it was not unusual for the Ms Patel, who lived alone, to be out shopping late at night, with her being in the area for a number of hours before the attack.

Police have so far been unable to establish a motive for the killing of the 40 year old, who is not known to have been involved in crime and "posed no threat to anybody," Det Ch Insp Wrigley said.

"The impact on the family is obviously huge shock and devastation," he added.

"They are struggling to understand what's gone on."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shadika Mohsin Patel had two teenage sons but lived alone, the Met said

Det Ch Insp Wrigley said that after the attack the suspect ran across Barking Road and down Didsbury Close, leading to Melbourne Road.

"I believe that someone locally will know who that man is," he added.