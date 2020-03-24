Image copyright Google Image caption A 54-year-old man died in Acton when he was struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday

A woman has been charged with murder and attempted murder following a fatal car crash in west London in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were called at about 00:50 GMT to Salisbury Street in Acton, after a man, 54, died when he was hit by a car.

The driver left the car and attacked another man, who was not seriously hurt.

Rhian Beresford, 28, of Hope Gardens in Acton is due to appear before magistrates later.