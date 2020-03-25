Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northwick Park Hospital in London declared a "critical incident" following a surge in the number of patients with coronavirus

An NHS Trust where a critical incident was declared after it ran out of intensive care beds has recorded 21 deaths linked to Covid-19 in four days.

London North Western University Trust, which runs Northwick Park Hospital, has recorded a total of 36 deaths where the patient tested positive for the virus.

A critical incident was declared last week after the number of coronavirus patients being treated there surged.

There have been nearly 3,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in London.

The north-west London boroughs of Harrow and Brent have both seen huge spikes in the number of positive coronavirus cases over seven days.

Latest NHS figures show the number of cases in Harrow rose from 15 to 134 and in Brent from 24 to 170.

Dame Jacqueline Docherty, the trust's chief executive, said the latest 21 deaths were between Friday and Monday.

"Our trust is seeing a high number of Intensive Care Unit cases," she said.

"We are stepping up our support in response to this demand, having already significantly increased the number of intensive care beds at our hospitals, but we need everyone to also do their bit by staying at home and washing your hands."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northwick Park Hospital in London declared a 'critical incident' due to a surge in patients with coronavirus

On Wednesday, the local MP Gareth Thomas spoke at Prime Minister's Questions about the problems at Northwick Park Hospital.

"The Prime Minister will understand there is considerable concern at the situation at Northwick Park Hospital," Mr Thomas said.

"When does he expect the staff at the hospital to have access to the personal protective and testing equipment to keep them safe and to prevent the risk of cross-infection?"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded by saying Mr Thomas "was right to raise the issue at Northwick Park" adding that the hospital had recently received a "consignment" of protective gear.

