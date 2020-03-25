Image copyright AFP Image caption Many airlines have been forced to ground aircraft due to a drop in demand over the coronavirus outbreak

London City Airport has announced it will close until the end of April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All commercial and private flights will be temporarily suspended from Wednesday evening, the airport said.

Staff will still be employed and will be offered to the government "to support the national effort" against Covid-19.

More than a third of all UK deaths linked to the virus have been in London.