Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Magnum is the only gun in the world entirely finished in chrome

Five deactivated guns used in several James Bond films and worth more than £100,000 have been stolen in a burglary.

Thieves broke into the back of the property in north London on Monday evening and fled before police arrived.

A Walther PPK handgun used by Roger Moore in A View to a Kill was among those taken from the private collection.

The Met described the guns as "irreplaceable".

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Walther PPK was used by Roger Moore in A View to Kill

Also stolen were a Beretta Cheetah pistol, a Beretta Tomcat pistol, a Llama .22 calibre handgun from Die Another Day, and a Revolver Smith and Wesson .44 Magnum featured in Live and Let Die.

Neighbours described the suspects as white males with eastern European accents who left the scene in Enfield in a silver vehicle.

Det Insp Paul Ridley, from the Met, said: "The firearms stolen are very distinctive and bespoke to particular James Bond movies.

"They will almost certainly be recognised by the public and to anyone offered them for sale. Many of these items are irreplaceable."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Beretta Tomcat pistol was used in Die Another Day

He added: "The Magnum is the only one in the world ever made in which the whole gun is finished in chrome. It has a six-and-a-half inch barrel and wood grips.

"The Walther PPK was the last gun used by Roger Moore in A View to a Kill. The owner is very upset that his address has been violated and he truly hopes to be reunited with these highly collectable items."