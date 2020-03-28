Image caption Two of Dr Adil El Tayar's children have careers in medicine, a statement said

An organ transplant surgeon described as hard-working and dedicated has died from coronavirus, the British Transplantation Society has said.

Adil El Tayar worked in various hospitals around the world including Saudi Arabia, Sudan and in south London.

His family said Dr El Tayar died on 25 March at West Middlesex University Hospital in Isleworth, west London.

The British Ambassador to Sudan was among those to pay tribute to him.

Dr El Tayar had been self-isolating after developing symptoms around mid-March and he was admitted to hospital on 20 March.

'Horrible disease'

The 63-year-old tested positive for coronavirus and spent his final days in intensive care, his cousin Dr Hisham El Khidir said.

"His son was really scared that he wasn't going to make it. This disease is horrible and is going to cause more heartbreak for many more families for weeks to come," he said.

"Adil was someone who was central to our family, who was well-respected by so many people.

"Since his death on Wednesday I have had hundreds of text messages from his colleagues and friends. He will be sorely missed."

Dr El Tayar's graduated from the University of Khartoum in 1982 and moved to the UK in 1996 where he then studied at the University of West London.

He worked as a transplant surgeon at St George's Hospital, Tooting, before moving to Saudi Arabia in 2007 where he spent three years working at the King Fahd General Hospital in Jeddah.

In 2011, Dr El Tayar moved back to his native Sudan to help establish a transplant program and worked at the Ibn Sina Hospital Khartoum.

Before he died he worked again at St George's Hospital as a locum surgeon and in a tribute consultant surgeon Abbas Ghazanfar said Dr El Tayar was a "noble human being".

"Mr El Tayar was a very hard working and dedicated surgeon who gave the precious gift of life to so many people around the world by his excellent transplanting skills," Mr Ghazanfar said.

"He was an excellent colleague, a truly humble soul."

'Sitting ducks'

In the days before he fell ill, Dr El Khidir said his cousin worked at a hospital in the Midlands and he believed that's where he must have picked up the disease.

"He lived in London, but worked up in the Midlands during the week. I asked him where he thought he might have got the virus and he said his week was mainly working, eating a meal in the canteen and then going to his room.

"He had a very boring routine.

"We feel doctors at the moment really are open to the disease and they need a bit more protection than what is being offered. We doctors feel like sitting ducks.

"When Prince Charles, the prime minister and the health secretary catch the disease it is clear something is going wrong."

