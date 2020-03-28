Image copyright AFP Image caption The accused is scheduled to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.

A 22-year-old man has been charged over the fatal stabbing of a teenager in south-east London, the Met Police said.

Mario Gruda has been accused of the murder of 18-year-old Cameron Murfitt, who suffered stab wounds in the Woolwich Common area on 15 March.

Mr Gruda, from Eltham, south-east London, will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.

An 18-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday has has been released on bail until mid-April.