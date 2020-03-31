Image copyright Met Police Image caption Keiano Gooden-Josephs admitted being at the scene but denied having a machete

Two teenagers have been detained for a machete attack in a park which left the victim in a permanent vegetative state.

Douglas Sepouo, 21, was chased and stabbed multiple times in a "savage attack" witnessed by families in Wembley, north-west London, in July.

Doctors say he has shown no signs of recovering from an unresponsive state.

Keiano Gooden-Josephs, 19, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named, were cleared of attempted murder, but convicted of lesser charges.

Former Chelsea academy player Gooden-Josephs, of Harrow Road in west London, was found guilty of wounding and possession of a bladed article.

He was sentenced to 13 years in a young offenders' institution.

The 17-year-old was handed an 11-year term of detention after being convicted of wounding with intent.

Sentencing the pair at the Old Bailey, Judge Sarah Munro QC said: "This was a group attack from the both of you in a public park in front of families."

She said the crime was "as close to murder as it could be", considering the defendant's grave condition.

The court heard Mr Sepouo was now in isolation after being infected by coronavirus.

His mother Corinne Foussoum "refused to give up hope" for her son and visited him every day following the stabbing, until she was also struck down with coronavirus.

In a statement, Ms Foussoum said: "He was a good child, very kind."

The court was told Mr Sepouo was a drug dealer who was training to be a plumber.

Both defendants and the victim were all carrying weapons on the day of the attack, and there was a grievance between them which the judge said was "almost certainly drug-related".

Det Insp Jamie Stevenson said the "savage attack" took place in Preston Park "which was being used by young families".

"Instead of playing on a summer's day, families had to deal with a man being pursued and repeatedly stabbed," he said.