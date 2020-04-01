Image copyright Google Image caption Two people were found with multiple stab injuries in Dorset Road, Lambeth

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man and woman were stabbed to death in London.

The pair were found by police officers earlier at an address in Lambeth, after suffering multiple stab injuries.

Officers and paramedics were called at about 16:00 BST to an address in Dorset Road, the Met Police said.

A 44-year-old-man and a 56-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene and efforts are being made to trace their next of kin.

"The investigation is at a very early stage but my team and I are working hard to establish the full circumstances that led up to this tragic incident," said Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard.

"If anybody has any information that could help our investigation please do get in contact."

All six suspects are being held in custody and are due to be questioned.