Adam Lewis, who was sentenced on Wednesday, also threatened to bite the officer, police said

A man who coughed on a police officer and claimed to have coronavirus has been jailed for six months.

Adam Lewis, 55, told the officer: "I am Covid and I am going to cough in your face and you will get it."

The Met said the officer had been flagged down by a member of the public during a cycle patrol in Westminster when it happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Lewis was sentenced by Westminster magistrates after being convicted of assaulting an emergency worker.

The officer was told that a man had been seen trying the handles of car doors in the area, magistrates heard.

Lewis resisted the officer's attempt to search him and smashed a bottle of wine he was holding on the floor, police said.

As well as coughing on the officer, Lewis also tried to cough up phlegm and threatened to bite him, the Met said.Ch Supt Helen Harper said: "My officers are doing everything they can to keep the public safe and police to the very best of their abilities - and we appreciate that the vast majority of people are making every effort to comply with the measures the government has introduced."

She added that what happened was "horrendous" and promised a "robust" response to any "unacceptable behaviour" police encountered.