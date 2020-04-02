Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mark Manley was detained with the help of security guards and patrolling British Transport Police

A man who stole personal protective equipment (PPE) from an ambulance in London has been jailed for six months.

Mark Manley, 35, took masks, paper suits and hand gel. Some items were left unusable as they were contaminated by him, Croydon magistrates heard.

He was arrested on Saturday night after police were called to reports of a theft from an ambulance on St Thomas Street, near London Bridge station.

He admitted theft and using racially aggravating words.

Manley, of no fixed address, was detained with the help of security guards and patrolling British Transport Police.

One charge of assaulting an emergency worker, whom police said sustained minor facial injuries, was withdrawn.