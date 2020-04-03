Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died in King's College Hospital early on Monday

The family of a boy, 13, who died after testing positive for coronavirus cannot attend his funeral after two of his siblings began displaying symptoms.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, south London, died in King's College Hospital on Monday.

He is due to be buried in Brixton later but his mother and six siblings are being forced to self-isolate.

A friend of the family said they were "devastated" not to attend but a live stream was being arranged for them.

Mark Stephenson, who will deliver a short speech for the family at the service, said Ismail's younger brother and older sister had both developed mild symptoms including a temperature and loss of taste.

"It's extremely upsetting for everyone involved, but they have been very moved by the warmth and very positive messages of support from people following their appeal," he said.

Ismail, who had no apparent underlying health conditions, had tested positive for Covid-19 a day after he was admitted to hospital on 26 March.

It is understood he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was described by his family as a "gentle and kind" boy with a "heart-warming" smile.

They also called on people "to listen to government guidance" and "ensure that we adhere to social distancing".

More than £67,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe appeal set up by Mr Stephenson for the family.