A man has been charged with the murder of two people who were stabbed to death in south London.

Daniel Briceno-Garcia, 44, of Dorset Road, Lambeth, has been charged with two counts of murder and will appear before Croydon magistates later.

The bodies of a 59-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were found at a Dorset Road address on Wednesday.

Five other people arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder have been bailed pending further enquiries, police said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and have yet to be formally identified, the Met Police added.