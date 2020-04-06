Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tomas Macionis was found with five stab wounds outside Rizwan Abbasi's house on Alexandra Road in Walthamstow

A man accused of stabbing a man to death outside his east London home during the coronavirus lockdown has appeared in court.

Rizwan Abbasi, 31, from Walthamstow, is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Lithuanian national Tomas Macionis on 31 March.

Mr Abbasi appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Thameside jail on Monday.

He was remanded in custody until a plea hearing at the same court on 22 June.