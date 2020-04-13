Two teenagers have been charged with assaulting a police officer and breaching coronavirus lockdown rules on public gatherings.

Police officers were on patrol in Brixton, south London, on Friday when the incident is said to have occurred.

A 17-year-old boy and Jamar Jackman, 19, from Brixton, have been charged over the assault of an emergency worker and obstructing a police constable.

They are both due before Croydon Magistrates' Court.

Both teenagers were also charged with contravening a requirement to not participate in a gathering in public of more than two people under the Coronavirus Regulations 2020.