Image copyright Getty Images

Two people have been arrested over trafficking young women from Brazil to work in brothels in north London

A man, 29, and a 28-year-old woman were arrested at properties in Wembley on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking.

The arrests were linked to offences "where vulnerable women have been tricked, controlled and sexually exploited," police said.

Det Insp Grant Anderson said the arrests were "a fantastic team effort".

Police believe the pair are linked to a gang known to offer fake scholarships to trick victims into travelling to the UK.

When women arrive they are forced to work in brothels in Harrow and Wembley to repay the costs of their flights, accommodation and education, the Met Police said.