Image copyright Sherrihan Afifi Image caption Carer and single mother Sonja Kaygan, pictured with her three-year-old daughter Ause, died on Friday

A 26-year-old carer and single mother has died after contracting Covid-19, her family has said.

Sonja Kaygan died without family or friends near her on Friday morning after more than two weeks in intensive care, her cousin Sherrihan Afifi told BBC News.

She also had bronchitis, Ms Afifi said, but it is unclear if she had it before she contracted Covid-19.

More than 14,000 people have now died with coronavirus in the UK.

Ms Kaygan was described by her mother Ayse Mehmet as a "beautiful angel" in a post published on Facebook.

She was "a very gentle, caring, family-oriented person who had a strong character and loved her daughter more than anything", Ms Afifi said.

Ms Kaygan's three-year-old daughter will be looked after by her grandmother.

Ms Afifi said her cousin, who lived with her mother and daughter in Enfield, started feeling unwell with a cough in mid-March, and began struggling to breathe towards the end of the month.

An ambulance took her to hospital on 31 March, Ms Afifi said.

She added: "When Sonya was about to go in the ambulance she was crying and pleading with her mum to please look after her daughter.

"It's so heartbreaking. It's like the girl knew it was the last time she'd see her mum."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ms Kaygan worked at Elizabeth Lodge care home in Enfield

Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan described her death as "incredibly sad".

In a post published on Twitter, Ms Caliskan said: "She was a care worker in an #Enfield care home, looking after our most vulnerable residents."

News of Sonja's death is incredibly sad, age only 26. She was a care worker in an #Enfield care home, looking after our most vulnerable residents. I've spoken to Sonja's family this evening to convey my deepest condolences. I am thinking of her 3 year old daughter tonight, Ayse. https://t.co/9cMGbUpCWj — Nesil Caliskan (@Nesil_Caliskan) April 17, 2020

Ms Kaygan moved to London from her home in Cyprus to be closer to her mother and to have a "better life" about three years ago, Ms Afifi said.

A GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral and the care of her daughter has so far raised more than £5,000.