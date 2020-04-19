Motorcyclist dies after crashing into lamp-post
- 19 April 2020
A 37-year-old man has died after crashing into a lamp-post in east London.
Police were called to Plashet Road in Upton Park at about 17:42 BST on Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have informed his next-of-kin and are appealing for witnesses.
The man's death came less than 48 hours after a 35-year-old motorcyclist died after being in collision with a car in Hackney on Friday morning.