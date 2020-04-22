Image copyright Helen Yang Image caption The multicoloured theme inspired the siblings to create a Woodstock Festival look

A brother and sister who took part in a social media challenge encouraging people to display rainbows through their daily outfits have said they are "overwhelmed" by the response to their photographs.

Helen Yang, 29, and Thomas Etheridge, 26, from Croydon, were inspired by the Instagram rainbow challenge, which sees people dress in a certain colour each day and take a picture.

The trend began when pictures of rainbows drawn by schoolchildren appeared in windows across the UK during the coronavirus lockdown.

It has since evolved to see London fashion editors and influencers Natalie Wall and Zeena Shah task Instagrammers with experimenting with multi-coloured attire.

But to keep entertained during lockdown, Helen and Thomas wanted to do something a bit different.

"Thomas and I were excited by the idea of searching for the right coloured outfit for each day's photo. We didn't stop there though," Helen said.

Image copyright Helen Yang Image caption A nautical theme for blue, where Helen wore her mother's dress from the 1980s

Thomas, who has a background in costume design and fine art, was inspired to use the challenge as a way to play around with characters and props, Helen said.

"[The challenge] became a sort of family project as we all looked around the house and in the garage each day for the appropriate items," she added.

"It was like a treasure hunt."

Image copyright Helen Yang Image caption Helen and Thomas tried to recreate a purple picnic in Provence in their south London garden

Image copyright Helen Yang Image caption For orange, the pair tried to rekindle some of the fun of their past camping holidays

Image copyright Helen Yang Image caption Pretty in pink or a modern version of Queen's 'I want to Break Free' music video?

Helen said her family began seeing things in the house and garage that they had not noticed before.

"It was great fun," she said.

Image copyright Helen Yang Image caption Jane Austen's Emma with a yellow twist

Image copyright Helen Yang Image caption Helen used Chinese objects to depict Victorian explorers on a garden break

Image copyright Helen Yang Image caption With few red props lying around, Helen turned to the vegetable bowl for inspiration

The pair said they were "pleased and overwhelmed" at the response they have received to their posts on Instagram.

Helen said: "Quite a few people told us how they looked forward to seeing our new photo each day and that the photos cheered them up a bit.

"This helped us to feel connected with the outside world at a time when we're all so far apart."

Photos by Helen and Thomas Etheridge.