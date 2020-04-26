Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tyler Roye was attacked near the Arena tram stop in Croydon on 26 February

Police are searching for a "distinctive" Gucci bag which was stolen from a man during a fatal stabbing in south London.

Tyler Roye died in hospital three hours after he was attacked near the Arena tram stop in Croydon on 26 February.

The Met said they were "very keen" to hear from anyone who had recently acquired a similar Bengal tiger print bag or had been offered one for sale.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Sam Odupitan, of Longheath Gardens, Croydon, has also been charged with two counts of robbery and remains in custody.