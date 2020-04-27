Image caption Gunshots were heard around Queens Crescent in Camden

A man has been taken to hospital after reports of a shooting in north London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the Queens Crescent and Prince of Wales Road area of Camden at just before 19:40 BST.

The condition of the man who is in his 30s is not yet known and an investigation is under way, a Met spokesman said.

An eyewitness said she heard "several gunshots".