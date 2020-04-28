Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police were called to a property in Aldborough Road North

A one-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy who were stabbed to death in east London have been named.

Pavinya Nithiyakumar, aged 19 months, and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar, were both found with stab wounds in Aldborough Road North in Ilford at about 17:30 BST on Sunday.

Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene and Nigish was taken to hospital but died shortly after arrival.

A 40-year-old man remains critically ill in hospital with a knife injury.

The Met Police said all three were known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

The children's next of kin have been told of their deaths and their mother is being supported by specially trained officers, a police spokesman said.

Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall said: "The ending of these innocent young lives is extraordinarily tragic and we are working hard to fully understand what may have caused this to happen.

"Whilst I know the effects of this crime are reverberating throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are not seeking any other person(s) in connection with the deaths and there is no cause for the community to be fearful or alarmed."

She asked for anyone with any information to come forward.

