Image copyright @AjmalMasroor Image caption Footage posted online appeared to show the roof of the building ablaze

About 20 people have been evacuated from their homes after a large fire broke out at a block of flats in north London.

The London Fire Brigade said 70 firefighters and 10 engines were sent to tackle the blaze on Acacia Road, Wood Green.

Two floors of the four-storey building remain alight, and parts of the roof are also ablaze, firefighters said.

Three people were treated by paramedics at the scene, the brigade added.

Footage posted online appeared to show flames emerging from the roof of the building, reported to be a council-owned block.

A number of those sharing images of the blaze said the fire had spread quickly from one of the maisonettes.