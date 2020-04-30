Image copyright Met Police Image caption Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons died in hospital following the blaze in Brent

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died in a house fire.

Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons, was fatally injured in the blaze in Alric Avenue, Brent, north-west London, in the early hours of 16 April.

Damion Simmons has also been charged with arson and voyeurism and is due before Willesden Magistrates' Court.

The Met has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "in relation to previous police contact with the victim".

The police watchdog has launched an independent investigation.

Ms Keane-Barnett-Simmons, 36, died four hours after emergency services were called to the house at about 02:15 BST.

A post-mortem examination found her cause of death as burns and inhalation of fire fumes.

Another woman, in her 60s, was also taken to hospital where she was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The full charges faced by Mr Simmons, 44, of no fixed address, are murder, arson with intent to endanger life, criminal damage endangering life, disclosing private and sexual photographs with intent to cause distress, and voyeurism.