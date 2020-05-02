Boy shot and man injured in east London
- 2 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A boy has been shot in east London, police have said.
Police found the boy, believed to be 11 years old, and a man injured at a property in Kerry Drive, Upminster, at about 21:30 BST.
The man, thought to be in his 40s, had cuts to his head but it unclear what had caused his injuries. The condition of the man and the boy is not known.
A number of people fled the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.