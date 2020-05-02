Boy shot and man injured in east London

Image copyright Google Image caption Police found two people injured at a property in Kerry Drive, Upminster, at about 21:30 BST

A boy has been shot in east London, police have said.

Police found the boy, believed to be 11 years old, and a man injured at a property in Kerry Drive, Upminster, at about 21:30 BST.

The man, thought to be in his 40s, had cuts to his head but it unclear what had caused his injuries. The condition of the man and the boy is not known.

A number of people fled the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.