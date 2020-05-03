Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption David Gomoh graduated with a marketing degree from Southbank University

Two teenagers have been charged with murdering an NHS worker who was stabbed to death days after his father died with coronavirus.

David Gomoh, 24, was attacked after leaving his home in Newham, east London, on 26 April.

Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of Stratford, Newham, and a boy, 16, from Telford, Shropshire, are charged with murder.

They are also charged with conspiracy to cause GBH and are due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police said a post-mortem examination found Southbank University graduate Mr Gomoh was stabbed in the chest and abdomen.

Mr Gomoh, whose mother is a nurse, worked for the NHS helping to supply staff with essential equipment.

The Met said he was killed just days before the funeral of his father, who died after contracting Covid-19.