Image caption The boy was shot at a home in Kerry Drive, Upminster

Two people who were arrested after an 11-year-old boy was shot in east London have been released.

The child sustained potentially life-changing injuries at a house in Upminster on Friday. His father, in his 40s, also suffered cuts to his head.

A 16-year-old boy, who was held on suspicion of aggravated burglary, has been bailed until late-May.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested for the same offence has been released with no further action, the Met said.

The force said the homeowner of the property in Kerry Drive had opened the front door to a person who claimed to be a delivery driver when they, along with others, forced their way into the property.

'Nightmarish attack'

The boy remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Scotland Yard said it was not known if the man's injuries were caused by a shot being fired or a knife. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Det Insp Matt Webb described it as a "nightmarish attack on the victims' own doorstep".

"We will work tirelessly to identify and pursue offenders," he added.