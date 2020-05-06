Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Baljit Singh's body was found in an alleyway off Station Road, in Hayes

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found strangled in an alleyway.

Emergency services found the body of Baljit Singh, 37, in an alleyway off Station Road, in Hayes, west London, on 25 April at about 22:30 BST.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as compression to the neck.

Two men, aged 20 and 24, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody, police said.

For more London news follow on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.