Murder charge after man found dead at Hammersmith flat
- 7 May 2020
A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing at a west London flat.
Police were called to an address off Fulham Palace Road near the junction with Hammersmith Square, Hammersmith, on Tuesday evening.
They found a man, aged 32, who died at the scene.
Tedros Haile, 30, of Fulham Palace Road, Fulham, was arrested on Wednesday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.