Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption David Gomoh worked for the NHS in supplies and procurement

An NHS worker who was stabbed to death days after his father died with coronavirus has been described by his family as "a wonderful, beautiful boy".

David Gomoh was killed outside his home in Newham, east London, on 26 April.

The 24-year-old's mother Marian said he had gone out for five minutes to the shop when she heard a knock at the door and her son shouting "mummy".

Two people have been charged with Mr Gomoh's murder, while another two have been arrested over his death.

The Southbank University graduate worked for the NHS helping to supply staff with essential equipment.

His mother, who works as a nurse, said she had not realised he had been stabbed until being told by neighbours.

"I can't explain the pain... It's more painful than anything I can imagine. I just thought my life was over," she said.

Image caption Lizzie (l) and Marian Gomoh (r) have appealed for help to find the 24-year-old's killers

Ms Gomoh described her son as "a very good boy" who was "always hugging me and kissing me and telling me he loved me".

"He was really, really generous and clever... A wonderful, beautiful boy inside and out."

Mr Gomoh's sister Lizzie said he was "like my best friend", while his death had been "a nightmare" which "doesn't feel real".

The family has since held a funeral for Ken Gomoh, the 24-year-old's father who died after contracting Covid-19.

"I did not want to bury them on the same day. That would have just killed me," Marian Gomoh said.

The family has also appealed for help to find David's killers, saying "we don't want this continuing on our streets. We want this to stop."

Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, of Telford, Shropshire, appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link charged with his murder on Wednesday.

They are also accused of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and are next due to appear in custody at a plea hearing on 22 July.

Two other people, a 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion murder on Thursday.