Danny Pearce stabbing: Man charged with 2017 Greenwich murder
A man has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old who was stabbed to death almost three years ago.
Danny Pearce was attacked while walking on King William Walk, Greenwich, south-east London, on 15 July 2017.
A post-mortem examination found he died from multiple stab wounds. A graze caused by a gunshot was also found.
David Egan, 23 of Ashmead Road, Feltham, was also charged with possession of a firearm, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
The Met Police said he was further charged with:
- Two counts of robbery
- Having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence on 11 July 2017
- Possession of an offensive weapon on 13 July 2017.
He will appear before Bromley Magistrates' Court.
Jordan Bailey-Mascoll, 26, was found guilty in July 2018 of murdering Mr Pearce and was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years in jail.