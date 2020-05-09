London

Danny Pearce stabbing: Man charged with 2017 Greenwich murder

  • 9 May 2020
Danny Pearce Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Danny Pearce died of a stab wound, a post-mortem examination found

A man has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old who was stabbed to death almost three years ago.

Danny Pearce was attacked while walking on King William Walk, Greenwich, south-east London, on 15 July 2017.

A post-mortem examination found he died from multiple stab wounds. A graze caused by a gunshot was also found.

David Egan, 23 of Ashmead Road, Feltham, was also charged with possession of a firearm, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Met Police said he was further charged with:

  • Two counts of robbery
  • Having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence on 11 July 2017
  • Possession of an offensive weapon on 13 July 2017.

He will appear before Bromley Magistrates' Court.

Jordan Bailey-Mascoll, 26, was found guilty in July 2018 of murdering Mr Pearce and was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years in jail.

