Image copyright Met Police Image caption Danny Pearce died of a stab wound, a post-mortem examination found

A man has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old who was stabbed to death almost three years ago.

Danny Pearce was attacked while walking on King William Walk, Greenwich, south-east London, on 15 July 2017.

A post-mortem examination found he died from multiple stab wounds. A graze caused by a gunshot was also found.

David Egan, 23 of Ashmead Road, Feltham, was also charged with possession of a firearm, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Met Police said he was further charged with:

Two counts of robbery

Having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence on 11 July 2017

Possession of an offensive weapon on 13 July 2017.

He will appear before Bromley Magistrates' Court.

Jordan Bailey-Mascoll, 26, was found guilty in July 2018 of murdering Mr Pearce and was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years in jail.